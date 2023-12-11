Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PINS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,606 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

