Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.31 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

