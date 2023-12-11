PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 681.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PetMed Express by 20.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of PETS stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PetMed Express news, CEO Mathew N. Hulett acquired 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $100,551.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $300,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mathew N. Hulett purchased 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $100,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 613,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 61,738 shares of company stock valued at $451,498 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

