PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,046 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 282.4% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 336,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 248,471 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.