Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $438.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $443.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

