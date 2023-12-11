Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 213.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $12,115,000. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 667,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

