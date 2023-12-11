Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Analysts

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $47.37 on Monday. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

