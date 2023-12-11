Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 100,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

