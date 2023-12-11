Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

