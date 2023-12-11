Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.45% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000.

FIDU opened at $58.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $792.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

