Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

BATS:VFVA opened at $106.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.5903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.