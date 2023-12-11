Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $51.62 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

