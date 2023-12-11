Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 32,813 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,020.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average is $226.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $254.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

