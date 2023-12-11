Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $200.50 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average of $217.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

