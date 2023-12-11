Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 253.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,933,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,012,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.25 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

