Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 51,810 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

