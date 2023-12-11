Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,937 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

