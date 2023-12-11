Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 14,297 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.49 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.