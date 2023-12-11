Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 18,337 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $161.96 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

