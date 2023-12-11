Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 18,276 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,818,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $7,016,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

MCK opened at $457.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

