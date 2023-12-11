Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in OLO were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OLO by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

