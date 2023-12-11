NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

