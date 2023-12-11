New Republic Capital LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $2,783,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 80,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,611,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,452,000 after buying an additional 218,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

