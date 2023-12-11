New Republic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 429 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 429 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $610.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $613.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

