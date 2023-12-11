New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $167.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

