New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $253.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $253.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.77. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

