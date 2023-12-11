New Republic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,977 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

