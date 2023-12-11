New Republic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,968 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 105.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,587,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,164,000 after purchasing an additional 816,249 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 340,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Shares of NKE opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

