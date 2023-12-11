New Republic Capital LLC Buys New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,048 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

