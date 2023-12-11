New Republic Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $75.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

