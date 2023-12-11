Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $113.05 on Monday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

