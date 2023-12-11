Needham & Company LLC Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $88.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

