National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.47 on Monday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

