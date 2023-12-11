Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

