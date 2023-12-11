Mizuho Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $34.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

UDR stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.