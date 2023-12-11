Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 82,774 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,774 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

