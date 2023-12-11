Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 52,560 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 52,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.33 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

