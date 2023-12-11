Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,923 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $162.09 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

