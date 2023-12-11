Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

