Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Shares of BA stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $244.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

