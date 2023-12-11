Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.63 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082,165 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.