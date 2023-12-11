Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.51 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
