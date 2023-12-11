Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in United Rentals by 42.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $495.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.81 and a 200-day moving average of $440.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $505.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

