Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.08 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,535.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,973.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,068.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,519.05 and a twelve month high of $6,538.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.