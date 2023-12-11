Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.64 Million Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,742 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 3.48% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:SHYD opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

