Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.20 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.