Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $12.49 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $78.28 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

