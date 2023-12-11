Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.