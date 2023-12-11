Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,754 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RDVY opened at $49.05 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
