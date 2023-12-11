Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 86,479 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1,092.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,479 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $187.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

